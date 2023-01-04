Is Shark Tank India’s New Season Too Emotional? Desi Twitter Thinks So

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on Monday, January 2. Shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover is co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain. While the show largely left the audience impressed, there is something that has also left some people disappointed. Many took to Twitter and expressed how the show is too “emotional."

Many people also felt that without Ashneer Grover the show is incomplete. One Twitter user wrote, “Without @Ashneer_Grover, @sharktankindia is Bhaichara Show. Only Fishes Left, Shark Gone…"

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh were questioned about Ashneer Grover if they will miss him and whether his absence will have any impact on the new season. Responding to the question, Anupam said that the show was bigger than any individual. “I feel this show is very big and huge. It is a show through which Indians are able to fulfil their dreams and aspirations."

He went on to say that the magic is in the way they all come together, including the show’s founders and the pitchers who participate in the episodes. According to Anupam, it is not about him or any other Shark, but about India. Mittal believes that the forthcoming season will be tremendous and that no one will be missed this season.

