Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 16:22 IST

Woman's Joke on Taylor Reids' Book Being Inspired By 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Has Fans Shocked.

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, an SRK-Kajol classic is a reason behind many millennials’ romantic expectations. The movie has inspired many ‘hot takes’ over the years. And now, a Twitter user mockingly claimed that celebrated author Taylor Jenkin Reids has revealed that the epilogue of her book, and the upcoming Prime Video series ‘daisy jones and the six’ has been partially inspired by Karan Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’

“celebrated author taylor jenkins reid recently revealed that the epilogue of her book, and the upcoming @PrimeVideo series ‘daisy jones and the six’ has been partially inspired from karan johar’s kuch kuch hota hai," wrote the Twitter user. Along with this, she shared an image from the movie and the novel.

While it was said as a joke, there were many people who took this seriously and were shocked at the same. “How I met your mother meets kuch kuch hota hai," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “i thought the same when I read the book."



Meanwhile, one Twitter user’s theory, though made pretty much in jest, is getting shot down by people. Referring to the scene where Anjali is on stage at school and her prompt is to speak about her mum, a Twitter user, BH Harsh, wrote, “Okay if Anjali doesn’t know ANYTHING about her mother despite reading her letters since 8 years, what the f*** did Tina write in those letters? where to score weed from, once she grows up? [sic]"

