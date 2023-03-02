Gone are the days when train journeys or a visit to railway stations meant encountering shabby infrastructure. The Indian Railways has undergone a massive transformation in the past few years. Sharing one proof of it, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a set of pictures of a gorgeous railway station. Made out of the white and brown wood structure, the place looks glamorous enough to give any posh waiting area tough competition. With its huge chandelier and cosy aesthetics, it almost looks too good to be true. The minister turned the post into a little quiz as he often does. He asked his followers to guess the location. Sharing the pictures of the stunning location on his official Twitter handle, Vaishnaw asked, “Guess this place?" He also offered a hint for his followers and added that the location is “at a railway station".

The post by the railway minister soon gained traction, with several users rushing to share their guesses. Many users suggested that the place could be a little town in Darjeeling known as Kurseong. A destination popularly known as “The land of the white orchids", the town in West Bengal is known for the white orchids that adorn the hill-slopes in abundance. A Twitter user said, “Took a while to find out, seems like this amazing Railway station is Kurseong."

“This is a newly opened Cafe in Kurseong station of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways. With live music it will provide a great experience to all passengers/tourists," another tweet read.

“It is our great country or heaven because I have never seen beautiful pictures of a Indian railway station. It’s looking so much beautiful and lovely. You are doing great sir really we are very thankful to the MyGovIndia"

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Ashwini Vaishnaw has asked his followers to take part in a post-turned-quiz like this. He shared several pictures of a train passing through a snow-clad railway station surrounded by beautiful mountains. The breathtaking location quickly captured the attention of social media users.

“Guess this station?" Vaishnaw wrote in the cation before adding a hint for his followers. He shared that the location is “heaven on Earth" and tagged the Ministry of Railways.

While some users guessed the location as “Qazigund railway station at Jammu and Kashmir", others guessed that the snaps were from Jomsom in Nepal.

