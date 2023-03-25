An astonishing piece of a magic trick using an illusion of shadow has got Twitter talking. In a spooky video, a magician is seen creating an illusion of a shadow halting for several seconds even after the body was moved from the way of light. A woman volunteers to take part in the trick to witness what the magician is capable of doing. She offers her hands to the magician leaving her index fingers pointed for the man to hold. The illusion begins when he confirms if the woman can see her shadow on the table.

He asks her to divert all her attention to the hand’s black outline on the table. The magician doesn’t use any spell instead he starts a countdown to alert the woman something is about to happen. When he leaves the woman’s hand, she pulls takes it back. However, her shadow still remains on the table. It takes her a split second to register what had occurred and then she quickly gasps after watching the creepy trickery. Taken aback by the spooky illusion, the woman moves several feet away from the table when the video comes to an end.

Watch the magic trick here:

Within just a couple of days, the creepy magic video has garnered over two lakh views on more than three thousand likes on the micro-blogging site, leaving Twitteratis divided. While one section of the internet was surprised and began wondering how did the magician manage to do the trick. Multiple commenters in the reply section began breaking down his trick. A user found something off with the light’s direction, “If we see the light direction, then woman’s shadow should not be on the table. That shadow must be someone else."

Another wrote, “Naah already defunct this magic. Closely look at the time frame at 0.16th second. His index finger gives it away."

A curious user asked, “Is this what people call black magic or mirrors?"

Meanwhile, a Twitter user who appeared to be spooked by the eerie trick added, “This is the only trick that I really don’t care how it’s done. Don’t be playing with my shadow."

If the video is anything to go by, the magician did manage to leave the woman in a state of frenzy. Did the trick manage to impress you?

