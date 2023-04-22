Is This The Best UFO Footage Ever? Twitter Thinks So

A pilot named Jorge A. Arteaga was flying over Colombia when he witnessed something truly extraordinary. Arteaga’s footage has been touted as the “best UFO footage ever" after it went viral. He managed to capture the scene while flying a small plane and the result is simply mind-blowing, reported LADbible. The clip shared on Twitter shows the propeller of the small plane and a strange dark object flying toward the camera. As the object approached nearer, it became more distinct and had a light shade. It had a pointed front and a round back. It quickly zoomed off out of sight, leaving the viewers all stunned and curious. The tweet read, “Pilot Jorge Arteaga captures what some are describing as ‘the best UFO footage ever’."

The video has been shared across social media platforms and has ignited a passionate debate about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Most remain skeptical, some are even convinced that this is not a sign of alien life but actually the plane moving super fast across what is known as Mylar Balloon. Arteaga’s incredible footage has also garnered attention from various people who are eager to investigate the phenomenon further. “Don’t be alarmed. It’s the glass elevator from the chocolate factory," a user joked.

“That’s what it looks like when you fly past a mylar balloon. The object appears to be stationary as the plane flew past," another user tweeted.

A tweet read, “That’s a freaking Navy Drone. We have photos of them on Carriers. They went through a lot of testing, and we’ve got photos of that too."

LADbible also reported that the authenticity of the video was confirmed by Mexican ufologist Jaime Maussan, who is well-known in the field of UFO studies. According to Arteaga, the object appeared to be stationary at first, floating in the air between Medellin and Santa Fe. Arteaga’s co-pilot also spotted the object, and together they followed it as it moved through the sky. Arteaga is convinced that the object was not a balloon, drone, or aircraft, as it did not behave like any of these.

The clip has generated a lot of excitement in the UFO community, and Arteaga’s account of the sighting has only added to the intrigue. Who knows what otherworldly wonders might be waiting to be discovered in the skies above us?

