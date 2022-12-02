Is Time Travel Possible? NASA Reveals How Humans Could Have Superpowers

NASA says that time travel is real, and you have been doing it all your life. You read that right. You have been travelling to the future every day at one second per second. That’s just the “normal" passage of time, you say? Nowhere near the impressive past-altering, future-seeing plots of time travel books and movies? Well, alright. NASA has actually done one better. The organisation says that experiencing time pass at a rate different from one second per second is possible. Even cooler, it involves speed!

If you travel at a rate slower than one second per second, then you are in a little in the past relative to everyone and everything else. On the contrary, if you experience time at a rate faster than one second per second, then you are a little in the future relative to others. Technically, that’s time travel. How can this be done, you ask? Speed (and gravity)!

To start off, Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity says that time is an illusion, and it moves relative to an observer. This theory proposes that the faster you travel, the slower time moves for you. Thus, an observer travelling close to the speed of light will experience time and its aftereffects (ageing, for instance) much slower than someone who isn’t shuttling at that speed.

Experiments have proved the theory, too. The simplest one is when scientists got two clocks set at the same time and put one on the Earth and another in an aeroplane going in the same direction Earth rotates.

Upon comparing the time on both the clocks after the aeroplane flew around the world, scientists found that the clock on the plane was lagging slightly. The clock was moving just a little slower in time than one second per second. That time was literally in the past!

Another part of Einstein’s theory says that gravity curves space and time. This causes the passage of time to slow down. This means that in places where the Earth’s gravity is weaker, for instance, in our planet’s orbit, time runs faster. As proof, astronaut Scott Kelly aged five milliseconds lesser than his twin brother, who stayed on Earth.

Humans have already recorded some form of time travel. However, a reality like the one seen in Doctor Who is still only possible in our fiction.

