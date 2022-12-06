Is Wednesday Addams Going the Eddie Munson Way With TikTok Trends Boom?

‘Wednesday’ on Netflix has become a worthy successor to the megahit ‘Stranger Things’, with Jenna Ortega becoming something of a sensation within days of the series being released. Audiences love an anti-hero and Wednesday, though she is really the hero more than anything else, fits the mould with her dark charm. The last time that an anti-hero with a redemption arc became this popular, it caused a boom of TikTok trends. The show was, of course, Stranger Things and the anti-hero in question, Eddie Munson.

Remember the “Chrissy, wake up" remix from hell? Now, Wednesday is spurring similar trends. The ‘Wednesday Dance’ trend on TikTok, for example, has people putting their spin on Wednesday’s dance at the Rave’n party. Intended as a downright bizarre dance, it has now become a cool little trend. Not just this, but Wednesday’s unblinking eyes and black-and-white aesthetic, often playfully dissed by characters in the series, have also become a trend in fashion.

Advertisement

What we’re witnessing here is being termed an ‘Eddie Munsonification’ of Wednesday Addams. Is it all bad, though? On the one hand, the steady TikTok-style standardization might stunt people’s actual creative juices; on the other, no piece of art should be gatekept and reserved for any particular group of audiences. At any rate, this has become the subject of contention on Twitter.

Advertisement

Which school of thought do you agree with?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here