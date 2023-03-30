The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a stunning mosaic that shows how the Earth looks from satellites in space. This incredible Global False Colour Composite mosaic shows Earth as seen from the EOS-06 satellite’s Ocean Colour Monitor. Created by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in collaboration with ISRO, it is a composite of 2939 images, each with a 1-kilometre spatial resolution, that has been painstakingly processed from a whopping 300 GB of data. And the result is breathtaking!

“Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06. Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023," ISRO in the caption of the photos posted on Twitter.

In the follow-up tweet, they revealed that ISRO’s Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) senses our planet in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide detailed information on global vegetation cover on land and ocean biota for the oceans. From vibrant green forests to the deep blue sea, OCM captures it all, giving us a new perspective on our planet’s biodiversity. “OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans," they tweeted.

People are reacting with excitement and awe. From comments about the cool interface and possible upgrades to the map interface to reactions of pure amazement at the breathtaking pictures, it’s clear that ISRO’s latest images have captured the attention of people. “This interface looks cool. Wonder If it’s public. Integrated with other data sources from other sites too… Bhuvan needs a map interface upgrade," wrote a user.

Another user tweeted, “These pictures are mind-blowing."

“Some dope wallpapers are here," read a tweet.

It is vital to note that the false colour composite technique used here enhances the contrast and colour of the image to make it more visually appealing. But don’t be fooled by the term “false colour" - this is still an accurate representation of our planet, showing everything from the deep blue oceans to the lush green forests and the arid deserts.

