'It' Prequel Series is Called 'Welcome to Derry' and 'Derry Girls' Fans Have Opinions

The upcoming 'It' prequel series is called 'Welcome to Derry' and of course, 'Derry Girls' fans have opinions. The memes have also got writer Lisa McGee's approval.

February 27, 2023

It's Derry Girls vs Pennywise time on Twitter. (Credits: Netflix, Warner Bros Pictures)
It's Derry Girls vs Pennywise time on Twitter. (Credits: Netflix, Warner Bros Pictures)

‘Derry Girls’ fans are never getting over the show and for good reason. The Netflix series had an immensely popular three-season run portraying the lives of endearingly chaotic Derry Girls Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James. Apart from the actors who inhabited these characters, credit is due in no small part to the show’s writer Lisa McGee.

From Sister Michaels’ unique charms to Colm narrating the most entertainingly boring anecdotes on the face of Earth, McGee brought to life characters whose idiosyncrasies endeared them to viewers forever. So, it was only natural that fans would take an exception to the upcoming prequel series to the ‘IT’ films being named ‘Welcome to Derry’. Let’s be honest: Pennywise has truly got nothing on Sister Michael.

A slew of memes have been made and McGee approves.

Here’s what McGee had to say:

‘Derry Girls’ prequel/sequel/just one more episode when?

