Italian Footballer's Instant Recovery From ‘Injury’ After His Team’s Goal Leaves Fans Laughing

Football players flinging themselves to dupe referees into awarding them a decision is a common tactic used by many, however, the scenario turns utterly hilarious when a player gets caught in the act. Something similar happened to the Italian footballer Circo Immobile during the quarter-final match of the Euro 2020 tournament. There was no place for the sportsman to hide as the incident prompted a massive meme fest online. Now, amidst the football frenzy owing to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, the old clip of Circo Immobile faking an injury has resurfaced on the internet.

After the quarter-finals, when the Italian footballers registered a victory over Belgium, a clip emerged on social media showing Circo Immobile miraculously recovering from an injury to celebrate their team’s goal. At one point in the video, the footballer can be seen lying on the field clutching onto his leg, apparently screaming in agony. However, after his team member secured a point for their squad, he made a quick recovery and immediately leaped to his feat to celebrate the point with the rest of his team. Watch the video here:

The video has already amassed over 2 lakh views on the micro-blogging site leaving football fans in splits. A user called faking an injury an entertaining aspect of the sport, “The most entertaining part of soccer tbh (to be honest)."

Another suggested a solution to the problem, “A simple rule change should be that if you’re crying in pain on the pitch, you are escorted off and cannot play for the rest of the match. If it was that bad, for the safety of the players, they shouldn’t continue to play."

Meanwhile, a string of memes for handing an Oscar award to the football player are already doing the rounds on the internet. Take a look:

Did the video make you laugh?

