'It's My Mom's Wedding': Heartwarming Video Shows Daughter Getting Her Mother Remarried at 50

A heart-warming story of a daughter, Deb Arti Chakravorty, from Shillong city of Meghalaya, getting her 50-year-old mother, Moushumi Chakravorty, remarried has been winning social media users’ hearts. Moushmi tied the knot with Swapan, a resident of West Bengal, this year in March. Deb Arti Ria was two years old when her father, who was a doctor, unexpectedly died from a brain hemorrhage. At the time, Moushumi was just 25 and she used to work as a teacher. She then moved to her mother’s place.

As for Deb Arti, she currently works as a Freelance Talent Manager in Mumbai. Arti told the news portal, Aaj Tak, that she always wanted her mother to get remarried, but Moushmi never agreed to the idea and said, “If I get married what will happen to you?"

It took a lot of time for Arti to get her mother to agree for getting remarried. She asked her mother to start by being friends with someone, and then become life partners. She said, “It took a lot of time to convince my mother to remarriage. I asked her to become friends with someone first." She further added, “I initially asked her to chat with him as friends. After that, I told her that you’ve become friends, and you can be life partners too." Although Swapan is 50 years old, it was his first marriage.

While interacting with the portal Deb said that her mother’s life has entirely changed after marriage. “My mother is happy now. Earlier, she used to be annoyed at everything but she is enjoying her life now," she added.

In June, Deb shared a video on Instagram on her mother’s three-month wedding anniversary. It was a compilation of short clips and photos that featured glimpses from Moushami’s special day.

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeofMOIIiBZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Do you find this story as adorable as the netizens did? Let us know in the comment section.

