A video from a Pakistani wedding in Dubai has left the internet baffled. In what seems like a move modelled after the 2008 film Jodha Akbar, the bride was weighed against gold bricks at the wedding. While so far it isn’t clear whether the gold bricks equivalent to her body weight were given as a dowry to the groom, the footage of the bride being measured on a gigantic weighing scale has truly set the internet ablaze. The now-viral video opens by showing the bride and groom coming to the stage, wherein the gold bricks are brought to the enormous weighing scale. Next, the Pakistani bride can be seen seated on one side of the weighing scale, while her acquaintances can be seen keeping the bricks on the other side until she surpasses the other side. The video concludes after the groom keeps his sword on top of the gold bricks.

The caption posted with the video claimed that the gold used was not real.

“Glimpse from Lavish Pakistani wedding in Dubai trends on the internet as gold was measured equivalent to the Bride ‘s weight. But the Gold was not real… Jodha Akbar acting in a wedding," read the caption.

The video, showing the extravagant use of gold at a wedding, has sparked a debate on the internet. A number of social media users took to the comments section to slam the gesture and compared it to a materialistic act. One user wrote, “No idea, but it is pathetic, despicable, and completely classless. It is like going to the vegetable market and buying something by weight."

While many were confused if this was the bride’s maher given to her by her husband during nikah, several expressed their shock, as they haven’t seen a ritual like this. One user wrote, “This is the first time I’ve seen this practice. Was this her maher that she had asked for?"

Some were even seen taking a dig at the current economic condition of the nation and wrote, “If this was Maher, they literally took the ‘mount of gold’ saying as a part of maher! If Pakistani people have this much gold, it can fix dwindling foreign exchange reserves!"

A second user wrote, “Will the divorce be measured in silver or copper??"

So far, the video has been viewed more than a million times.

