'It's Saeed, Not Saed Or Saad': Student Politely Schools Professor Constantly Misspelling His Name

Mispronunciations and misspellings are pretty common when you have an usual name. For an Asian living in the West, that automatically increases their chances of people getting it wrong multifold. This Twitter User shared how his professor always got his name wrong. Yet this time he was done. Sharing a glimpse of what he called his “Girlboss moment," the user let his professor know that the three other spellings of his pretty easy-to-spell name were wrong. As the email in the screenshot read, it was “Saeed (not Saed, Seead, or Saad)". Check out the entire online correspondence here:

An update was urgently sought by the social media users. Saeed let them know that the Professor had not replied to his email. Some users applauded him for standing up for himself. Others users laughed over how the professor seemed okay with spelling difficult words but was unable to handle an Arabic name. Some even shared how they had been a victim of this too. A Twitter User wrote, “My last name is Kelly. I can’t tell you the amount of emails I get that read ‘Hi Kelly’"

Another tweet read, “But on the other hand, it is strange that folks with non-English names get really attached to the English spelling of their name when it is simply not their name either but rather an attempt to phonetically spell your actual Arabic name."

“I’m a professor. Yes please do this. Another student mentioned during office hours that I kept putting another student’s apostrophe in the wrong place in her name, but she was too afraid to say anything. I want to get your name right. Please tell us!" tweeted a user.

Meanwhile, another user shared their brush with a professor who could not get their name right. Neither in person nor on e-mail. When they confronted the professor about it, the professor instead chose to resort to using their last name.

What do you think about this confrontation?

