Most people dislike heading back to work after spending a weekend resting. After all, preparing for the grind once again after chilling out is not an easy task. Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, too, seems to have the same Monday blues as the next person. The Minister’s ‘Monday mantra’ for dealing with this involves a generous amount of humour and sarcasm. Her latest Instagram post– a Pankaj Tripathi meme and a relatable caption– shows how she truly feels about Mondays.

The caption of Smriti Irani’s post reads, “jab koi pooche kaisa laga Monday aapko." It indicates the dialogue in the video, which is a clip from the web series Criminal Justice. It shows renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi saying, “Bohot badhiya, ekdum charam sukh anand…Suna hai iss se moksh milta hai." It roughly translates to, “Great! It’s pure pleasure. I’ve heard one can get salvation through this."

People can probably relate to the sentiment. In the caption, Smriti Irani further stated that this hardship at the start of the week is a complaint everyone has in common.

People in the replies are in agreement with her. “Bracing Mondays with #mondaymantra," one user commented. “I suppose the reaction of everybody who has to go out to study or work is the same every Monday…in fact, the pain starts on Sunday evening," another added. They were likely referring to the dread that starts setting in on Sunday about having to go back to the regular routine the next day.

People marvelled at Smriti Irani’s social media game. Many others dropped laughing emojis in the replies. It appears that the minister’s Monday mantra really cracked up the audience. Her post has received over 174,000 views within five hours.

This isn’t the first time Smriti Irani has attacked Mondays, by the way. She had previously shared a meme from Hera Pheri about how nonchalant the week’s first workday seems to be about Sunday passing away in a flash.

Shared last month, this post has collected over 296,000 views. The internet’s barrage against Mondays rages on.

