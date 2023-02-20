Twitter, at its best, can be a great tool to connect and share info, but at its worst, it’s famously known to be a dumpster on fire. Bollywood has been putting the platform to good use for movie promotions; consider, for example, Shah Rukh Khan recently conducting a spectacular round of promotions for ‘Pathaan’ solely through ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter. But did you know that mentions of Twitter even trickled into a number of Bollywood songs?

Twitter user Pankaj Sachdeva has compiled a list of Bollywood songs that make a mention of Twitter. The list includes ‘Jabra’ from ‘Fan’, ‘Matargashti’ from ‘Tamasha’, ‘Mera Wala Dance’ from ‘Simmba’, ‘Badla’ from ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ from ‘Entertainment’, ‘ Phollo Karta’ from ‘O Teri’, ‘Mumma Ki Parchai’ from ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Mere Dil Mein’ from ‘Half Girlfriend’.

Advertisement

That’s one exhaustive list! Would you have guessed there would be so many mentions of Twitter in Bollywood songs?

Advertisement

Would you like to see more of Twitter in Bollywood? We do certainly see a lot of Bollywood on Twitter!

For instance, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral discusses the best Bollywood remakes. Twitter user Abhishek took to the micro blogging site and shared an image from Drishyam. The movie stars Ajay Devgn. “Best remake ever made in Bollywood," he wrote in the caption, and started a thread. “Best remake ever made in Bollywood," wrote another Twitter user while sharing a still from Phir Hera Pheri.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here