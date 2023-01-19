Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as New Zealand PM, Twitter Reacts to 'Shocking' Decision

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, announced that she will tender her resignation from the post and not contest in the upcoming general elections. She announced that February 7 would be her last day in office. While fighting back tears, Ardern was heard saying that her five and a half years as prime minister had been challenging and that she needed to stand down. “I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time, " she said.

Additionally, Ardern emphasised that she was not resigning because she believed she would lose the upcoming election. “I am not leaving, because I believe we cannot win the next election, but because I believe we can and will," she asserted. The surprise announcement has left the Internet in shock and several took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Advertisement

One Twitter user truly penned down the essence of Jacinda Ardern’s tenure as PM and thanked her for her contributions in a tweet that read, “History will judge Jacinda Ardern as a remarkable leader. She is genuinely kind and has an incredible intellect, she’s made more of a contribution than she will ever appreciate. I can’t help but feel like we need to find better ways to support women and mothers in politics."

Acknowledging the hatred and criticism that has been directed towards Jacinda Ardern, a user tweeted, “I don’t blame Jacinda Ardern for resigning. Very few of us can imagine the level of hatred and misogyny she receives on a weekly basis, and we don’t hear about the totality of threats of violence against her. ‘I am human. Politicians are human’."

Advertisement

Another user tweeted that Jacinda Ardern’s legacy is an inspiration for women and girls across generations and wrote, “When asked how she would like her leadership remembered, Jacinda Ardern responded ‘As someone who always tried to be kind.’ She was a bright light amidst the darkness of politics. Her legacy will inspire women and girls for generations. Thank you, Jacinda. "

Check out some more reactions to Jacinda Ardern’s resignation right here:

Ardern is one of the youngest female state leaders in the world, having been elected to office in 2017 at the age of 37.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here