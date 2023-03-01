Ever seen a luxury car stuck over a speed breaker? No matter how weird it sounds, it has actually happened in Mumbai recently. A glimpse of the whole incident was shared by an Instagram user, who also called out the authority for “poor infrastructure." The video that has now gone viral was shared by an Instagram user, who in the clip is heard saying: “Ye Indian roads kab itni layak hongi ki unpe luxury cars laya jaye (when will we get to drive luxury cars smoothly on Indian roads)?" While sharing the footage of the incident, the user wrote in the caption, “Why don’t we have proper roads in Financial Capital?" The video opens with the Instagram user pointing out the condition of the road, which turned out to be unsuitable for a Jaguar sedan. The next shows a white sedan, reportedly Jaguar XJ, standing on top of a speed breaker after it got stuck due to its low ground clearance.

Some men, who were present on location, pushed the car and helped the driver move forward. The supers on the video read, “What is the point of buying a car worth crores when there is no proper infra."

As soon as the video was shared on the internet, several users expressed their concerns towards the “poor infrastructure" of Indian roads. One user wrote, “We build vehicle breakers not speed breakers!" Another commented, “Who buys a sedan in India, and that too with so much low ground clearance? Hopefully, the lesson learned the hard way."

A comment read, “Why do people compare India with UAE, Europe or America… Indians can’t even drive without honking, forget about roads and infrastructure. Road users don’t even know how to use them." One wrote: “Such poor infrastructure." A user reacted to the clip and commented: “Who authorised to make such huge speed breakers? Is there not any guideline on making such humongous speed breakers?"

Some even hailed the Mumbaikars, who were quick to jump to the rescue, as a user commented, “It’s so nice to see the people helping with no expectations… kudos Mumbaikars."

So far, the video has been viewed five thousand times and has garnered hundreds of likes.

