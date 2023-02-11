A deeply casteist skit performed by a group of students from The JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is drawing widespread backlash on social media. After the video went viral and sparked outrage, the university has formed a disciplinary committee to probe the matter, reported The New Indian Express. The university said that strict action will be taken after the probe and that it does not encourage or entertain casteism, the report added.

The video shows a group of students, The Delroys Boys, performing a skit mocking people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, reservations as well as the Father of the Indian Constitution himself, Dr BR Ambedkar. Matters of serious concern such as “untouchability" were also mockingly brought up in the course of the skit.

The event of which the skit was a part is called Mad Ads and it involved advertising imaginary products humourously in the course of a competition. Dalit organisations have severely criticised the video.

Trigger Warning: The following content is casteist and might be upsetting to viewers

A group of students has also started a petition against the skit, reported The News Minute.

