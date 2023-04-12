Jakarta To Miami, 6 Fastest Sinking Cities In The World

Climate change is one of the most alarming global issues. The melting of glaciers, rising sea levels, tidal floods, storms and other natural and human-caused factors are all contributing to significant climate change. Surprisingly, experts fear that in the next three to four decades, some of the most beautiful cities and natural wonders may be completely sunk and depleted. The chairman of the National Geographic World Legacy Awards, Costas Christ, said, “We have a window of 10 or 20 years at most before we set in motion the temperatures that we can’t turn back." Here are the six cities that are rapidly sinking, and if you love to travel, you should not miss them.

Jakarta, Indonesia

According to a 2018 BBC report, Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is sinking the fastest. According to the report, North Jakarta had already submerged by 2.5 meters in 10 years and the phenomenon is still going on in some locations at a rate of 25 centimetres per year. The average rate of sinking in Jakarta is between 1 and 15 cm per year. The city has submerged to a level that is close to 50% below sea level.

Miami Beach, Florida

Miami, one of the world’s most beautiful beach destinations, is in danger of collapsing. Miami is only a little more than 3 feet above sea level. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that sea levels could rise by three feet by the turn of the century. According to some other studies, diurnal flooding can raise sea levels by about 6 feet and hence, Florida’s coastal belt and cities like Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and others could potentially sink quickly.

Venice, Italy

According to a 2018 Venezialines report, the “Queen of the Adriatic," Venice, Italy, is also sinking at a rate of 1 to 2 mm per year. According to the report, 80 mm of it will be below sea level if the city sinks at this rate in the following 20 years. The majority of the 120-island city is situated on the water, where it must contend with strong winds and high tides. So don’t wait too long to start planning your trip if you want to experience a gondola ride in Venice.

Mexico City

In Mexico City, a large number of people pump groundwater out of aquifers, which is causing land to sink. Mexico City has sunk by about 30 feet since the turn of the 20th century. The clay that lies beneath the city has developed cracks. According to reports, famous structures like the Palace of Fine Arts are already sinking.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The Mississippi River city is already more than half below sea level, and if predictions are to be believed, about three-quarters of it could be underwater by 2050. NASA airborne radar was used in a study by the California Institute of Technology and NASA to determine that some areas of New Orleans are losing up to 2 inches of elevation per year. Therefore, it is imperative to experience the vibrant nightlife, live music, delectable cuisines and winter carnival Mardi Gras as soon as possible.

Lagos, Nigeria

While talking about Miami, we mentioned that sea levels can rise by three feet at the turn of the century. We added that the daily flooding could cause the height to rise as high as 6 feet. According to studies, Lagos, one of the most populated cities in Africa, could experience significant effects from a rise in sea level of 3 to 9 feet.

