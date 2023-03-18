Comedian Jamie Lever, who happens to be actor Johnny Lever’s daughter, has made a hilarious mimicry video imagining Deepika Padukone at the Oscars and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Farah Khan’s reactions to the event. In part of the skit, Jamie pokes fun at Ranveer Singh by imagining Deepika being relieved that he wasn’t at the Oscars, giving her a “moment to shine".

“I’m just very excited and taking it all in," says Jamie as Deepika. “Also, in a way, I’m kind of glad that Ranveer is not here, so it’s my moment to shine."

Jamie imagined Kareena going all Poo-style upset over not being invited to the Oscars and calling up Priyanka Chopra Jonas to tell her about it. ‘Kareena’ tells ‘PC’ how she would’ve taken Taimur and Jeh along had she been invited to the Oscars. “Kaun hai woh jisne dobara mudke mujhe chance nahi diya ki main Oscars jaoon? By god, this is not fair ya!" Jamie as Kareena says in a spot-on mashup of both Poo and Geet. ‘Kareena’ finishes with a message to PC to not forget her “roots".

The comedian also imagined Kangana Ranaut talking about “lobbies" being responsible for her not getting an invite to the Oscars.

In the skit, ‘Farah Khan’- a Jamie favourite- also calls up Guneet Monga to discuss ‘The Elephant Choreographer’ (ala ‘The Elephant Whisperers’) where Farah would make elephants dance and conclude with an ‘Om Shanti Om’ number.

Here is Jamie Lever’s video on Bollywood actors reacting to Oscars:

People were in splits over Jamie’s video, with a torrent of fire and heart emojis in the comments. “Love you yaar, " commented one Instagram user. “Hahahaha spot on," said another.

Though Jamie’s mimicry video has been a hit among people on Instagram, things didn’t turn out so well for an influencer who recently attempted a mimicry of Deepika Padukone’s character in ‘Pathaan’. An Instagram influencer called Sonalika Puri made a video mimicking Deepika in the smash-hit but the reaction was hit-and-miss. While some thought Sonalika nailed Deepika’s dialogue-delivery and expressions, others found it pretty much off the mark.

