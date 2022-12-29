Japanese Influencer Dances to SRK and Deepika's 'Besharam Rang,' Singer Shilpa Rao is Impressed

Besharam Rang, the sensuous number from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan, has given rise to a mass reel trend on Instagram. Umpteen social media influencers have shared either their singing or dance cover of the song which hasn’t only enticed the desi internet but also international fans. Recently, a dance cover of Besharam Rang by a Japanese influencer began going viral on the internet which even left the Indian singing sensation Shilpa Rao mighty impressed.

The Japanese influencer going by the name Mayo Japan can be seen donning a lacy long top paired with skin-fit black trousers as she tries to imitate Deepika Padukone’s choreography by the lakeside. Not only her moves but the Japanese influencer also tried to match Padukone’s expression from the music video of the song. While sharing the dance cover online, the influencer wrote, “Besharam Rang from Japan. Tried to dance sexy like Deepika Padukone but of course, I couldn’t match her. At least I tried." Watch the viral video here:

Within a span of two days, the reel video has garnered over lakh views and more than fifteen thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. While many users demanded Mayo Japan to post an entire video of the song, one of them said, “Your acting is just." Meanwhile, another user wrote, “You are just awesome. Keep up the good work and keep shining." However, the best reaction came from the singer of the Besharam Song, Shilpa Rao, who commented, “Loved your dance."

Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, this new party anthem was penned by Kumaar with the Spanish lyrics given by Vishal Dadlani. The song that has captivated the sensuous chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has also received vocals by Caralisa Monteiro and Vishal-Shekhar besides Rao.

Apart from Besharam Rang, the makers have also dropped another banger track Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film. The spy thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand is scheduled to release theatrically on January 25.

