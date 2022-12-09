Home » BUZZ » Japanese Singer Fujii Kaze's Music Video Set in Uttarakhand Gets Rave Reviews From Desis

Japanese Singer Fujii Kaze's Music Video Set in Uttarakhand Gets Rave Reviews From Desis

Japanese singer Fujii Kaze's single 'grace', shot in Uttarakhand, has over a crore views on YouTube and it's making Indians proud.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 12:27 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

Fujii Kaze's video is a hit among Indian YouTube viewers. (Credits: YouTube/Fujii Kaze)
Fujii Kaze's video is a hit among Indian YouTube viewers. (Credits: YouTube/Fujii Kaze)

Popular Japanese singer Fujii Kaze’s music video shot in Uttarakhand has got around 1.1 crore views on YouTube. The single called “grace", released on October 10, is part of a collaboration between Kaze and Docomo called “KAZE FILMS docomo future project", as per a press release in ARAMA! JAPAN. The song reflects the project’s thematic message that everyone has talent. The video, set for the most part in the courtyard of a house, has a joyous ambiance about it.

It features the singer in many different settings in the Indian state, including a train station, a marketplace, around temples and more. He is accompanied by many joyful children who dance along with him. The song is all about being thankful for the grace that exists in our lives. Indian viewers on YouTube fully approved of the video and the way it executed its theme.

“This is one of those few songs which shows he finding himself in India, rather than making Indian cities as props," one viewer commented. “As an Indian I thank you so much for showing our culture and the philosophy of this song is what is described in our Vedas. “Aham Brahmashmi" meaning I’m the universe so looking for happiness in the outside is pointless, instead search for it inside and enjoy the feeling of Oneness," said another.

“This is so wholesome. I’m so thankful to him for showing this side of India," another viewer wrote. “As an Indian & a new fan of Fujii Kaze, I feel so happy & grateful for this song. It feels like I found a new perspective towards life. I can’t wait to discover more of his artistry because he’s really one of a kind!" One user commented.

RELATED NEWS

“Now that’s some kind of a song even though I didn’t understand language but by just reading subtitles & ur soothing voice💙 in a journey to find your soul by showing India’s culture, our historical temples & our gods is just goood [sic]," read one comment.

Many Indian viewers on YouTube also expressed their pride in getting this kind of representation in Kaze’s video which has been watched by viewers from all over the world. Indian culture is definitely a tough one to nail!

first published: December 09, 2022, 12:25 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 12:27 IST
