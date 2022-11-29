JEE Students Indulge in Fist Fight Over Marks in Classroom, Incident Caught on Tape

A video of two boys embroiled in a fistfight at a coaching centre has gone viral on the Internet. The Twitter user who shared the clip claimed that a brawl broke out between the students over gaining more marks. The students in the video are seemingly identified from the FITJEE institute. In the clip, a boy with spectacles gets ready to hit another who has apparently performed better than him. It is the boy in the brown t-shirt who begins the fight by hitting the one in blue, the latter reciprocates by beating on his shoulders, which eventually leads to a serious fight.

The guy in the blue then renders a tight slap across the other’s face, who removes his spectacle and adjusts his watch the pounce on the former. Things escalate more when the boys begin to use foul language. Other students in the classroom instead of dissolving the serious situation, hoot and cheer for the boys and record the brawl on camera. Watch the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it quickly went viral leaving the internet concerned. A user commented, “The retaliation was bad imo (in my opinion)."

Another highlighted how the other students did not make an attempt to dissolve the scuffle, “Capturing the ruffle on camera seems to be a higher priority than preventing the two from crashing into each other."

One more called them spoiled kids, “The fight might be over by now. But, these two need new good friends as none of them showed interest to stop them and were just recording or shouting oooooh. Spoiled kids."

The fight video has garnered over seven thousand likes and more than two lakh views on the microblogging site. If the video is anything to go by, the boys appear to be unharmed and any probability of serious injuries is dismissed because, in the end, the two took take separate paths and move away from each other. Moreover, if any action was taken against the students remains unclear as of yet.

