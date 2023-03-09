Netflix’s Wednesday directed and executive produced by Tim Burton is a smash hit. The Addams Family spin-off is all the rage on social media. So, it did not come as a surprise when a fan’s botched Wednesday Addams tattoo gained traction on Twitter. The lead actor of Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, has now reacted to the viral tattoo. While speaking to Elle magazine, the actress said, “Oh my God. I almost made it my profile photo."

Sharing a picture of it on Twitter, a user wrote, “Not Wednesday L. Jackson." The tattoo, which was clearly meant to be a nod to the titular character, looked more like Samuel L. Jackson-as-Wednesday. This tattoo has broken the Internet with close to six million views on the microblogging site.

“This is so scary", a social media user wrote.

One Twitter user compared the intriguing tattoo to both Samuel L. Jackson as well as Gollum from the Lord of the Rings franchise rather than Jenna Ortega, who stars in the hit Netflix show.

Another user shared the tattoo and wrote, “When you get a pre-production tattoo of Wednesday Addams, after hearing Samuel L. Jackson is being considered for the lead."

Jenna Ortega also opened up about her newfound fame in the interview. She added, “All the other side stuff that comes with my job, sometimes it makes it feel like it’s almost not worth it. I don’t want to feel like a walking billboard, which is a really, really scary feeling because then you feel less and less in control of your life. I feel like I’ve seen a lot of people or know people who have succumbed to that pressure. I don’t want to belong to anyone or anything."

Tim Burton’s Wednesday has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon since it was released in November last year. It is safe to say that the young adult series may have single-handedly revived Gothic subculture for Gen Z. Reports suggest that Wednesday has racked up a staggering billion hours’ worth of views, a benchmark surpassed only by Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game. In addition to Jenna Ortega, the series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Percy Hynes White, and Emma Myers.

