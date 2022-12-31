Jerry's Pizza Didn't Lead to Andrew Tate's Arrest But Their 'We Got Ta(s)te' Tweet is Viral

A Jerry’s Pizza box did not, in fact, lead to misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate’s arrest, though it was widely speculated to have been the case. Tate, who released a bragging video after getting ‘destroyed’ by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, was arrested on human trafficking charges. In the video, Tate was seen smoking a cigar and a pizza box was brought to him. However, even though it has now been confirmed that the pizza box did not actually lead to Tate’s arrest, Jerry’s Pizza partook in some of the quips being made on Twitter.

“The reason we are the most wanted pizza," the company tweeted alongside a picture of their pizza box bearing the tagline ‘we got taste’ but with the ‘s’ blurred out to an extent.

A Romanian law enforcement agency has confirmed that the Jerry’s Pizza box did not, after all, lead to Andrew Tate’s arrest, reported Huffpost. “Funny, but no," DIICOT spokesperson Ramona Bolla told the AP after it was widely speculated that the pizza box in Tate’s video in response to Greta Thunberg had tipped authorities off about the whereabouts of the misogynistic influencer.

Tate was detained in Romania’s Bucharest as part of human trafficking and rape probe along with his brother Tristan Tate. The Council of Europe through GRETA, the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, urged Romania last year to effectively prosecute human trafficking.

