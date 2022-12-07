‘Jiggle Jiggle’ Recognised as One of TikTok’s Top 10 Songs in 2022

TikTok has the power to turn anything and everything into ‘viral’. The application allows users to lip-sync any of the popular tracks and be a part of the trend that the world wants to see. Perhaps, various artists get recognised through the platform that is loved by many. Though the app has been banned in India, it still attracts people all over the world who have made it into a hit-making machine. Having released its own year-end lists of the most popular songs and artists on the medium, TikTok announced the names that broke records and found a massive audience for their talent. Amongst them is the rap track by Louis Theroux that was remixed into a club anthem by producers Duke & Jones. Yes, it’s none other than ‘Jiggle Jiggle!’

Louis Theroux’s rap song that went like, “My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds / I like to see you wiggle wiggle, for sure" was recognised as one of the most-played songs of the year 2022 on TikTok. ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ ended the year as the application’s eighth most-played song. According to the BBC, the track generated more than six million videos on the short-form video application. Stars such as Shakira and the Korean girl band BLACKPINK also danced to the song which depicts its popularity worldwide.

Nicky Youre’s ‘Sunroof’ topped the list of 10 most popular songs in 2022 while Yung Lean’s ‘Ginseng Strip 2022’ followed to become the second-most played song on the app.

Meanwhile, Louis Theroux’s rap journey began in February 2022 when he appeared in Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date series. The TV presenter and documentary maker was asked if he could remember the rap that he wrote for an episode of Weird Weekends that focused on gangster rap. He then obliged the audience with the now-immortal lyrics which were picked by Dukes & Jones who turned it into a dance track. ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ got popular after performers Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt choreographed the song which has now amassed over 67 million views.

Theroux recorded a professional version of the song when asked by Duke & Jones. The presenter told the New York Times that he had mixed feelings about ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ going viral. However, he exclaimed, “Sometimes the best things I get involved with, both in my professional life and my personal life, are the ones that give me anxiety."

