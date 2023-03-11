Indians and jugaad go hand-in-hand. The word has even made its way to the Oxford Dictionary, which defines it as a “flexible approach to solving a problem using limited resources innovatively." There have been various incidents of Indians doing jugaad to solve their problems. In a similar example, a woman used a matrimonial site for her own advantage. No, not to find a potential match, but to advance well ahead in her career.

A Linkedin post shared by Ashveen Bansal talks about the story and we bet it will leave you impressed. The user mentioned how his friend used a matchmaking platform to choose and compare the salary structures offered by companies. The now-viral post read, “So a friend told me she is using Jeevansathi.com to see compensation of different companies through people’s profiles and then applying there."

In the comment section, he further clarified that his friend looks for people with the same “YoE" (years of experience) and checks their current CTC to get an idea of the market trend.

The post quickly gained more than 35,000 likes and received numerous reactions. One user wrote, “Wondering if Jeevansathi.com can actually monetize this data - maybe ask people registered (and non-paying) to pay every time they want to see it?"

Another user chimed in and said, “This could be a next potential product idea for all the matrimonial services to include in premium services. By the way, even if she applied, the compensation depends on many factors (years of experience, role, market trends and the negotiations)."

“Innovative thinking. She is going to do wonders. One filter two goals : find a high-earning husband + get yourself a high-paying job," said another user.

Another one wrote, “When I had a recruitment-only role and when I was with a previous company I used to ‘screen’ matrimonial and dating profiles using colleges, companies and designations as my brain was so tuned to only that."

One more joked and said, “I can’t find a husband on jeevansathi and people are using it for multiple reasons."

Previously, a Bangalore-based woman, Udita Pal wrote about a man she met on Jeevansathi. She found him to be the perfect candidate for her start-up company and asked for his resume and even sent him an interview link.

Udita Pal joked that her father nearly disowned her when he found out she had asked her potential match for his resume.

