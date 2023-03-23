Joe Biden to Angela Merkel, AI Images Show World Leaders Walking the Ramp in Style

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a prevalent topic on social media, especially after ChatGPT. With that, pictures made by AI have been making headlines recently. While some are concerned about how jobs are in danger with the growing use of AI, it can also be used for some fun. Trying to do the same, we created some images of world leaders, walking the ramp, decked up in the best of attires.

The images below show US President Joe Biden, Angela Merkel, Former Chancellor of Germany, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Have a look:

Angela Merkel

Below is the image of Angela Merkel, who has served as the Chancellor of Germany. In the images, Merkel can be seen wearing different attires as she walks the ramp in style.

Justin Trudeau

Decked up in shades of orange and yellow, Trudeau walks in style in these AI-generated images.

Vladimir Putin

Wearing the perfect hat and shades, Russian President Vladimir Putin walks the ramp.

Joe Biden

From red to blue, US President Joe Biden looks stylish in every new colour.

Emmanuel Macron

Last but not the least, its French President Emmanuel Macron in a very distinctive look.

Earlier, we also created a series of images using AI that brought together world leaders who are at loggerheads with each other over the war in Ukraine: US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

