Joe Root Feeds Milk to Kitten Ahead of England’s Test Match Against Pakistan and Internet is Loving it

The flat pitch at Rawalpindi may have made the clash between Pakistan and England a little less exciting for classic Test fans, but a clip of English skipper Joe Root has been getting a lot of traction online. The video, posted by Barmy Army on Twitter, shows Root feeding milk to a kitten in the stadium. Root can be seen leaving the locker room with a tiny bowl in his hands before approaching his teammates, who were playing with the kitten. The 31-year-old batter sat in front of the little cat and kept the bowl in front of it. The hungry kitten promptly accepted the offer and began drinking milk from the bowl. The sight delighted Root and his teammates, and the smiles on their faces said it all.

“Joe Root loves kittens," read the caption posted with the video.

The video has garnered over 500 thousand views as of now. Internet users were smitten by Root’s kind gesture. “Well that’s pretty wholesome," a user wrote reacting to the video.

Another one commented, “That’s so adorable".

“Cats are lactose intolerant and shouldn’t have milk but I appreciate his effort," read one of the replies.

England is touring Pakistan for a Test series for the first time since 2005. In the first Test of the series, the English team set a new record by scoring 506 runs at end of day 1. England surpassed the previous best of 494 by Australia against South Africa in 1910.

Banking on centuries by Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, England finished their first innings with a mammoth 657 runs on the board. On the flat pitches in Rawalpindi, the host bowlers failed to pose any difficult questions in front of the English batters. Every Pakistani bowler gave a run at an economy rate of 5. Zahid Mahmood scalped the highest 4 pickets for Pakistan from his 33 overs while giving away 235 runs.

