Joginder Sharma, the cricketer who picked Mibah-ul-Haq’s wicket to give India its first T20 World Cup in 2007, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. He put out a statement on Twitter to make his decision public and thanked everyone who supported him during his ups and downs. His announcement came after Murali Vijay also took to his social media accounts to declare his retirement on Monday. Interestingly, an eagle-eyed internet user revealed that Sharma apparently copy-pasted Vijay’s retirement disclosure that gave the public a good laugh at it.

Twitter user, Dr Nimo Yadav, replied to Sharma’s retirement post with a screengrab of Vijay’s statement and wrote, “Isne poora murali Vijay ka retirement speech chaap liya (He copied Vijay’s retirement post)…word to word". Indeed, every sentence in Sharma’s post was similar to that of Vijay which grabbed the attention of the hawk-eyed netizens. The ‘oops’ moment, thus, made online users take a dig at Sharma as they started flooding the comment section with funny reactions.

“name and year change Kiya hai," pointed out a user and another one quipped, “Same my answer also". One of them even speculated that maybe the BCCI gives them a template where they just need to change the name and years of their active participation in the game. “That’s actually a template prepared by the BCCI and given to all possible retirees," read the comment. The third user replied, “Job CV Lag raha hai.copy paste chipkao."

While the right-arm fast bowler is remembered for his thrilling final over against Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 WC in South Africa, Vijay is known for leaving his mark on the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where the opener scored two centuries and amassed a total of 2619 runs in a total of 106 matches. Once a regular opener in Test cricket, the Tamil Nadu player fell out of favour after a series of poor knocks in the 2018 season.

