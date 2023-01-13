‘John’s Biceps Are the Best’: Blogger Mimics Indian Celebs Collecting Food Orders in Viral Video

Everyone is on tenterhooks while waiting for their food that has been ordered online. The first task is to decide what should be ordered and once that’s done, the hardest action follows. The action of waiting in anticipation for the order to arrive at the earliest! Each one of us would react differently to the moment when the delivery guy rings the bell, though running towards the door remains consistent. But have you imagined how Indian celebs would react while collecting their online food orders? Well, a digital content creator has visualised the thing and has come up with a hilarious Instagram reel showing how different celebrities might receive their food orders. The video went viral on social media and left the internet in stitches as online users couldn’t find it any less relatable.

In the clip, jointly shared by Instagrammer Jagjyot Singh (@aapkajags) and Swiggy, the video creator could be seen mimicking various artists such as Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Kartik Aryan, Ranveer Singh, and singer Guru Randhawa. He begins with Varun’s distinctive smile and goes on to carry John Abraham’s biceps while not missing Kartik’s signature style of waving at paps. If that wasn’t enough for a good laugh, the blogger also carried Guru’s look wearing black shades, and ended the now-viral video by imitating Ranveer’s dynamic and enthusiastic conduct. No doubt, he nailed it with the on-point mimicry of famous personalities and garnered comic reactions on the IG video.

“Can you guess what these celebs must have ordered?" read the caption of the clip that has amassed over 1.9 million views at the time of writing this article.

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the funny video as one of them wrote, “Omg I can’t… John’s biceps were the bestttt" while another one highlighted, “Guru with his hand rubs". “Guru Randhawa was awesome," commented a social media user. “HAHAHAHAHA EPIC," summed up the fourth user.

