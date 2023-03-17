Jordan Peterson's Depiction of Goddess Kali Sparks Widespread Anger Online

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson shared an image of Goddess Kali with his depiction. The tweet is mostly incomprehensible but it does not fall in the positive category for sure. It started when an anti-LGBT activism judge was called for a speech at Stanford and the students protested this. A guy posted the video and he was calling names for the DEI dean. This is when Jordan interrupted and posted Goddess Kali’s image. The caption read, “Sheer unadulterated narcissism in action. I care SO MUCH the devouring mother arises from the underworld."

As per the comments, the conclusion is that Jordan is misappropriating the Dean to Goddess Kali because she is a black woman. Hence, this has angered many people online. Here is the tweet:

Advertisement

This was not received positively by many Indians. “You perception is completely wrong. It’s depiction of the Great Cosmic force Kali portrays her as being black as the night, moving over Shiva’s dead, white body. This portrayal uncovers the centrality of the two crucial parts of Reality," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The root of the word Kali is Kal or time. Time does devour all. It doesn’t arise from “the underworld." Projecting your ignorance and prejudice onto stuff you don’t understand doesn’t behoove you." One Twitter user mentioned, “Who harnesses mind control Dr, who feels the force of their own brute energy at the sub consciousness, can be an embodiment of Kaali but to get there the road is not for the faint hearted 🙂 But you should know her well. She does reside in you."

Here are a few comments:

The perception sure did not sit well with netizens. What is your take?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here