Jouhatsu: The Curious Case Of Disappearing People In Japan

People around us often express how life has become too difficult for them and they want to start anew or sometimes even end it. While some of us talk similarly only when we are hyper-emotional, there are people in Japan who truly start anew by disappearing without a trace from their established lives. People in Japan “evaporate" and leave no sign of past livelihood behind when they seem to be fed up with their adulthood.

You must have heard a lot of good things about Japan in terms of education and technology. Here, children are introduced to what adulthood would look like from a very early age. Kids are given important household responsibilities to carry out to inculcate responsible behaviour in them. However, despite such a great culture, the country sees about 1 lakh people disappear from their current lives and it becomes impossible for people to find them.

These people are known as “Jouhatsu". The meaning of this Japanese word is ‘evaporation’. This trend is so famous that certain businesses help them completely disappear and charge a hefty amount for erasing everything related to them from bank accounts to digital footprints.

The service that these businesses provide is called “night moving service". The name aptly describes their job as they can transfer a whole family and their livelihood to a new location with different identities. The arrangements for the missing people are made in places nobody knows about and they later get a chance to start new lives.

If you ask “who would want such a thing?", the answer is simple – people who have huge debts, have been kicked out of their jobs or have been shamed by society for something that might not have even been done are some of them. Anybody unhappy with their personal or professional life wants to go the “Jouhatsu" way of life.

BBC also published an article about people who have started a business to vanish those who want to. A man named Sugimoto disappeared after he was “fed up with human relationships." The article also mentions a man named Sho Hatori who offered night moving services and founded it in the 90s.

