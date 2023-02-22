Most people dream of having a place they can call their own. Making this dream a reality is a challenging task for most, though. After all, there are dozens of financial hurdles to be crossed before one can even be eligible for a home loan, let alone buy a house upfront. Yet, there is nothing a determined person can’t do. The story of one woman from Tamil Nadu who juggled three jobs, managed a seven-member household and still bought her own house is a testament to this.

The Instagram handle of Humans of Madras posted the inspiring journey and unbreakable spirit of Parmeshwari, a 36-year-old resident of Chennai’s MGR Nagar, who managed to buy her own house after over two decades of hard work. She never received any formal education and was married quite early on in her life. After her husband, allegedly an alcoholic stopped working, the responsibility of the entire household fell on her shoulders.

Advertisement

“I take care of my entire family since my husband stays at home, my daughter just completed her 12th grade, my son is in his 5th grade, and I have a sister who is a widow with a baby that I’ve decided to take care of," the post said.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing that women cannot do. I did not pursue any education. I was married early. My husband keeps drinking as a hobby, but though he was working initially, he isn’t now," she added.

Advertisement

The post further detailed Parmeshwari’s hectic schedule. She wakes up before dawn at 4 am daily to provide the goods to her mother, who has a roadside shop in Koyambedu. She then rushes off to a house where she does household chores. On days she has some time left, she eats her lunch before darting off to a company. Once her second job is done, she goes to her third job– a street food shop where she washes the plates until 10 or 11 pm. Parmeshwari sleeps for a mere 4 hours every day.

There is no rest on weekends or holidays, and taking a leave is a task in itself. She needs to request every place she works for some time off. If even a single place denies her request, she will not have a full day to herself for rest.

Advertisement

Despite the struggle, the dream of one day living in her own house with her children, not having to worry about rent, kept her going. Gradually, she managed to buy a tiny house for her family and a scooter for herself. “Though the tiny house was built with the help of a loan, I’m working hard to repay the loan. And I have my travel buddy with me. I don’t know what life has for me the next day. But, whatever it is, I’ve promised to stay determinedly happy," she told the Humans of Madras.

People in the comments section are full of praise for her hard work and positive outlook.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here