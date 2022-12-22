'Just Bengaluru Things': Man Hires Swiggy Genie to Raise Complaint at Apple Store

We all know the tedious task of trying to resolve a problem with online services. It requires a taxing amount of time for a person to wait and try to get through customer care and bring up the issue with the executive. We can all relate to the frustration. However, a Bengaluru man took matters into his own hand and solved his issue in a quirky way. He put Swiggy into action to help him out and his plan has left the netizens impressed.

A Twitter user named Shankar Ganesh shared the detail of the incident. As per the post, a man residing in Bengaluru hired the services of Swiggy Genie. For the unversed, Swiggy Genie helps its customers place requests for pickup and delivery services. Some request the genie to deliver documents, food, laptop or even keys.

This Bengaluru man put the Swiggy Genie service to use to raise a complaint at an Apple Store about a product by skipping the long wait and other formalities. The tweet read, “A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centres). Just peak Bengaluru things I guess".

Check out the tweet here-

The post has left many impressed as people took to the comment section to express their opinions. One user joked about someone using this idea for their startup. It read, “Up next: someone productizing this as a startup".

Another user said, “Shows the sorry state of affairs of customer service even in the best of companies!"

One more user praised the idea and wrote, “Print this, stick it on your desk and look at it every time that you think you’ve reached the limit for defining use cases for your product".

Have you ever experienced such peak Bengaluru things? Tell us in the comments section.

