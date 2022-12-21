Justice Center Leoben, The Austrian Prison With Amenities of Luxury Hotel

Justice Center Leoben consistently ranks as one of the best prisons in the world. Undeniably, this jail is nothing short of a luxury hotel and offers an exquisite experience to the prisoners. The photos of this luxurious jail are making rounds on the Internet, and people are amazed to see how the prison looks from the inside.

Located in Leoben, a mountainous region of Austria, Justice Center Leoben offers each of its prisoners a solitary cell with a private bathroom, kitchenette and television. A basketball court, an outdoor gym, and additional open space for walking and socialising are all included in the recreational area. Apart from this, there is also a full-size window in the room, so that the prisoners can get a view of the outside world.

In this five-star prison, 205 prisoners are residing altogether. All the amenities that people take for granted when relaxing at home are provided for the prisoners here. There are numerous athletic activities available in this prison too, including a spa and gym.

The Austrian Justice Center Leoben is known for its magnificence and opulence for the past 18 years. This prison was designed by the famous architect Joseph Hohensinn, specifically for non-violent offenders. But half of the jail is occupied as a courtroom. Court-related work takes place in the front part of this prison.

Criminals who carry out horrific offences like rape, kidnapping, and murder are not imprisoned here. Only prisoners serving sentences for relatively minor offences are allowed in this facility. The intention behind building such a magnificent prison was to give prisoners serving time for relatively minor offences, better amenities, so they could reflect on their actions.

