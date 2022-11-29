K2H2, Hum Tum: Twitter Thread Unpacks How Rani Mukerji Falls For the 'Wrong Guy' in Films

Rani Mukerji’s characters in Bollywood films are decidedly not the people Twitter wants to take dating advice from. Why, you ask? A Twitter user has put together a thread pointing out how some of Rani’s most iconic characters seemed to be making some questionable dating choices. The trouble seems to be that most of these guys- whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Saif Ali Khan’s Karan in Hum Tum- seemed to be exhibiting all signs of the “man-child" syndrome coined by the Internet.

Twitter user Anubha also listed movies like Chalte Chalte, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Aiyya, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. That is one “man-child" character too many and one does start to wonder: what was going on with Rani’s characters’ dating lives? How was it possible for so many red flags to go so unnoticed by not just the characters but the audiences as well?

Advertisement

Other Twitter users joined in as well.

At this rate, Bunty does seem like the wisest choice out of the lot. It is interesting to note how the romantic heroes of yesteryears reveal themselves in new light as audiences keep evolving and the love stories we thought were so pathbreaking start to appear as they really were: a little bit messed up.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here