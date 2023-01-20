'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Song 'Bole Chudiyan' With English Subtitles Has Desis Cringing

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, apart from the fact that it stars an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, also boasts of songs like ‘Bole Chudiyan’ that just don’t get old. Now, a Twitter user has dug out something that’s ruining ‘Bole Chudiyan’ for a lot of people.

If you’ve ever cringed at English movies being dubbed in Hindi (think Harry Potter from house Garurdwar], the reverse also achieves the exact same effect. A lot- and we mean a lot- is lost in translation sometimes. Remember the “aaj heeriye/ja ja raanjhana" bit from ‘Bole Chudiyan’? In English subtitles, it goes like “Come on, my Juliet/Get lost, Romeo!"

Netflix India also joined in on the jokes, writing, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol could have written Romeo and Juliet but William Shakespeare could never do the steps from Bole Chudiyan".

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is kind of a gift that goes on giving when it comes to meme material. For instance, take the scene where Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan land in London to surprise their son Rohan, played by Hrithik Roshan. “Guess karo hum kahaan hain" is the dialogue that Amitabh Bachchan says after stepping out of his chartered plane, while Jaya Bachchan walks behind him. While dialogues from ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ rule the roost in memes, scenes from other movies too have resurfaced and been used as popular memes, like scenes from ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, etc.

