Anjali Arora, the social media star who became an overnight sensation for her Kacha Badam video, has once again created a massive buzz on Instagram. This time she was seen shaking a leg to Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji’s hit track People. Donning a short pink dress, Anjali Arora aptly lip-synced to the track as she took the centre frame in this home-recorded video.

The social media sensation has a scarf wrapped around her neck over the short skater dress. Meanwhile, statement boots and hair wrapped in a messy bun completed her entire look. From steamy expressions to graceful latkes and jhatkas, her new performance packs high on slow sensuous moments. But Anjali Arora wasn’t alone in the new video, her pooch made an unwanted special appearance alongside the actress. “This trend. Did you notice me?" she captioned her latest reel video. Take a look at it here:

Within a day, the video has amassed over 4.1 million views and more than five lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of users also praised her dance performance. One of them wrote, “Ohh wow..nice hook steps wish I could dance so effortlessly too," another added, “Haye Garmi."

Previously, Anjali Arora was also seen grooving to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s steamy track Besharam Rang from Pathaan. In a beige crop top matched with a short black skirt, she moved with grace as the hit song played in the background. From imitating the hook step to adding a dash of twerking, she was seen doing it all. Catch a glimpse of her previous performance below:

Anjali Arora got her big break on television in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality television show Lock Upp. Her candid chemistry with fellow contestant Munawar Siddiqui was much-loved by fans and she went on the become the second runner-up of the show. Besides this, she has also been featured in multiple music videos including Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re, Sufi Sufi, Shayad Fir Se, and more. Anjali enjoys a social media following of over twelve million people on Instagram.

