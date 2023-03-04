The street vendor from West Bengal Bhuban Badyakar, who became famous overnight after his Kacha Badam song went viral on social media, has alleged copyright infringement. The peanut seller from West Bengal became a star overnight in 2021 when he composed and sang a song about peanuts while selling them on the roadside and was filmed in the act. Remixed versions of the song not only rocked the country but transcended borders with people abroad also making reels and dancing to the song. Bhuban even built himself a new house and bought a four wheeler after he went viral.

Bhuban is now back to his previous life of misery once again. According to him, a copyright issue has rendered him unable to even sing his own songs. Bhuban recently filed a complaint alleging that someone had stolen the rights for his Kacha Badam song fraudulently. After getting caught in this copyright trap, he can no longer sing his own songs and share those on YouTube.

In a recent interview to TV9 Bangla, Bhuban said that while uploading one of his songs on YouTube he received a copyright warning merely just mentioning the word badam. He was forced to take down the song.

“Anywhere I try to sing the song, this occurs. There has been a plot against me," he said.

The singer further claimed that a Birbhum-based business and its owner had stolen his tune by posing as representatives of the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS). Bhuban said that since he was illiterate and did not know how to write and read, he did not understand the agreement he had put his thumb impression on the document. He alleged that it was not known to him that he was signing any copyright transfer document.

According to reports, Bhuban was paid Rs 3 lakh for signing these documents. However, he alleged that he was not aware that the payment was to transfer the copyright to the other party. He believes that is where he was tricked into selling the copyright.

With hopes of resolving the problem, Bhuban has filed a case against the individuals who have stolen the copyright of his Kacha Badam song.

