Shah Rukh Khan’s magic is just another level. The way he made a powerful comeback with ‘Pathaan’ proved how he’s been ruling the hearts of millions who were waiting in anticipation to watch him on-screen. As the movie continues the drill of breaking several records day-by-day, the ‘Pathaan’ cast featured to celebrate their success at a press meet on Monday. No doubt, SRK’s wit and charm took over the centre stage as he quoted some iconic responses while living it up with co-stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and director Siddharth Anand at the media event.

Out of his many big quotes at Pathaan’s press conference, what sent SRKians into a frenzy was his assuring statement that he’s not going anywhere and is looking forward to entertaining his admirers with upcoming projects. A short clip of the ‘Baadshah’ surfaced on the internet where he said, “Suno, abhi to vapas aaya hu, ab kahi nahi jaa raha (Listen, I’ve just come back and I’m not going anywhere)." This…this is what every fan wanted to hear, isn’t it?

Shah Rukh’s golden words felt no less magical to fans as he touched the heartstrings of several watching him live as well as those who caught him online. The short video also went viral with netizens taking to the comment section to express their cheer online.

Meanwhile, another statement by SRK that grabbed the cynosure was when he thanked God for giving him a ‘permanent balcony ticket’. Talking about his ritual of greeting fans through his balcony at Mannat, the King of Romance said, “My elders told me if you are sad, go to the people who love you… We will all have things that go wrong in life. Life is like that, it is meant to be like that…And I am very lucky that I have millions and billions of people who love me. When I am sad, I go to my balcony, when I am happy I go to my balcony. God has blessed me so much that he has given me a permanent balcony ticket".

