Kajol Saying a Racial Slur in Old Viral Video is Back to Haunt the Internet

Kajol and Riddhi Sen were seen together in a video ahead of their 2018 film Helicopter Eela. It ended up being a total misfire when Kajol said a racial slur.

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 11:46 IST

Old video of Kajol saying racial slur goes viral. (Photo: Instagram/@kajol)
An old video of Kajol saying a racial slur is back to haunt the Internet again. A Twitter user dug up what appears to be a promotional video featuring Kajol and her co-actor Riddhi Sen for their film Helicopter Eela that released in 2018. Probably to show a mum endearingly trying to replicate modern lingo, the video ended up being a misfire when Kajol used a racial slur, probably assuming it to be just some kind of Internet language.

“Yo, what’s up bro? Pick up the call, [redacted]. Why don’t you talk to me, homie?" Kajol asks in the clip. She goes on to sing Drake’s ‘Kiki Do You Love Me’. Twitter users are having a hard time believing that it wasn’t all a fever dream.

“I’m always in awe of how this 10 seconds of footage absolutely ruins every preconception you have of her," the Twitter user who shared the clip wrote.

“I’ve been a lot of scarring videos in my life and this tops the list easily, how do I erase this from my mind?" Another user asked. “This is genuinely the most embarrassing thing I have ever seen in my entire life," said a Twitter user.

So yeah. That happened.

