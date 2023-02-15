It isn’t every day that you see a cricketer who knocks the ball out of the ground on every shot. February 14 was one such day, though. Legendary batter Sachin dropped the video of one wondrous batswoman just a day after the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. This is not some established cricket genius, but a young girl playing barefoot with other kids on sandy ground. Social media users are stunned by her talent, comparing her to the likes of Suryakumar Yadav.

In the video, the girl is seen cleanly striking the ball. One can also catch her dancing down the track to hit back over the bowler’s head a couple of times. From a lofted straight drive to a pull shot, her diverse shot range is truly impressive to witness. What’s more– she’s doing all this while standing barefoot in the hot sun.

In the tweet, Sachin accorded high praise to the girl, saying that he really enjoyed her batting. “Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. (The auction concluded just yesterday, and the match has started) Really enjoyed your batting," Sachin wrote in the caption before adding that he received the video on WhatsApp.

Take a look at the video here.

The tweet has gone viral, with over 1.5 million views. The girl has since been identified as Mumal Meher from Rajasthan’s Barmer district. This teen is not only a proficient batswoman but also a tremendous bowler. Unable to afford cricket coaching, Mumal is currently learning the nuances of the game from her school teacher. She has played at the district level as well.

Mumal says that she watches Suryakumar Yadav’s batting and has made an effort to make shots the way he does.

This has not gone unnoticed. Many Twitter users commented on Sachin’s tweet, pointing out the similarities her style has to the world number 1 T20I batter.

“She looks like the female version of SKY," wrote one. Another commented, “SKY would be proud!!"

Several people in the replies expressed hope that the young girl would get some support to harness her talent and be able to play in the WPL and for Team India soon.

