You might have seen people going for a hunt but finding human remains, instead, in horror or crime thrillers. But has it ever happened to you in real life? A Kansas man searching for deer antlers in a forest found a human skeleton instead. The investigation bureau has started a death investigation in collaboration with the Allen county sheriff’s office to identify the remains near Humboldt, Kansas, USA. The series of events was no less than the storyline of a crime thriller film.

According to The Guardian, the KBI, in a statement, said that the man, who was searching for antler sheds came across the human remains and called 911 on Saturday, March 18, at 5:50 pm. “Deputies from the Allen county sheriff’s office responded to the area, east of Humboldt, near Arizona Road and 1800th Street. Upon arrival they found human skeletal remains," they added. Officials said that the identification of the remains would take longer than typical cases as the condition of the remains was worse than they usually are.

The man who found the remains has not been named as of now but the activity he was involved in has gained popularity recently in Kansas as discarded antlers after deers have shed appendages during winters are a common find. The state is home to two kinds of deer, the mule and the white-tailed ones.

Known as the practice of shed hunting, the activity has been popular in the American countryside for a long time but the recent increase in demand has led to the commercialization of it by some companies. They offer a week-long guided “shed hunt" for prices up to $2,500 as revealed by Mossy Oak, an outdoors lifestyle company based in Mississippi.

Since the body was badly decomposed, the KBI revealed that even the gender and age couldn’t be ascertained right away. The further procedure will include the postmortem process after which the body will be identified and its family will be informed of the death of their member. People who have been reported missing will be investigated first.

