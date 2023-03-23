Kapil Sharma Recalled Meeting SRK for First Time and Reminded All Of Us Why He's 'Humble King'

Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity is something which is everyone is aware of. He is also deemed as one of the best ‘hosts’ in Bollywood for the warmth he provides to his friends and colleagues. Now, a video which is currently going viral features comic Kapil Sharma and Zakir Khan. In the video, Kapil Sharma can be seen talking about the time he first met SRK. “This is SRK for y’all. SRK is one of the most generous, kindest and humble person in world," read the caption.

He recalls that it was during his show when SRK called him to his van and introduced Kapil to Deepika Padukone. “Hey Deepika, do you know him? He did Devdas’ spoof and I am a fan," says SRK. The video, since uploaded, has gone viral and gathered over 65K views. Have a look here:

Advertisement

Below the video, you can see people praising King Khan for his kindness. “The only star who doesn’t make you feel insignificant… whether it’s a celebrity like Kapil, a crew member or a fan," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I can firsthand testify this as 100% true!" Many also left heart emojis as they deemed SRK as the ‘King.’

This is not the first time that SRK’s kindness has been the talk of social media. Earlier, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu talked about the time she first met the actor at his Bandra house ‘Mannat.’ She explained how she felt so nice that he remembered her by name. Further, into the video, she narrates a hilarious story which shows how SRK treats everybody with utmost respect. The video has been posted on Twitter by Syed Irfan Ahmad and is of the actress’ interaction with ‘The Lallantop.’ On seeing Taapsee, SRK introduced her as “one of the finest actors in the country." What happens next will leave you in splits.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here