Home » BUZZ » 'Kapoor & Sons', 'Khoobsurat': Twitter Thread on Why Fawad Khan-Ratna Pathak Duo Hits Home

'Kapoor & Sons', 'Khoobsurat': Twitter Thread on Why Fawad Khan-Ratna Pathak Duo Hits Home

A Twitter thread unpacked Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah's dynamic mother-son relationship in both Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 15:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah make for a winning mother-son pair. (Credits: Dharma Productions, T-Series)
Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah make for a winning mother-son pair. (Credits: Dharma Productions, T-Series)

Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah have played mother and son in two films- ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Khoobsurat’- and both times, they have given exceptionally nuanced performances. A Twitter user going by @apparitionnow has unpacked the way the mother-son relationship unfolds in both films, in very different yet similar ways.

In ‘Khoobsurat’, the mother played by Ratna is struggling with a son who has an iron exterior. In ‘Kapoor & Sons’, she rejects her son’s sexuality and feels betrayed by her golden child. In both cases, the pair portrays intricate relationships which closely resemble our real lives.

Advertisement

Many Twitter users felt that the mother-son relationships portrayed by the duo hit home. “One could actually write a thesis on Fawad Khan’s characters and their relationship with their mothers," one user wrote. “Kapoor and sons queer son and ‘my perfect child’ mother relationship hits home [sic]," another said.

RELATED NEWS

Both Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah are capable of delivering understated yet dramatic performances. What do you think of their onscreen mother-son dynamics?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 20, 2023, 15:43 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 15:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Backless Black Dress, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Displays Toned Figure In Saree-clad Pictures, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Looks