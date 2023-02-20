Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah have played mother and son in two films- ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Khoobsurat’- and both times, they have given exceptionally nuanced performances. A Twitter user going by @apparitionnow has unpacked the way the mother-son relationship unfolds in both films, in very different yet similar ways.

In ‘Khoobsurat’, the mother played by Ratna is struggling with a son who has an iron exterior. In ‘Kapoor & Sons’, she rejects her son’s sexuality and feels betrayed by her golden child. In both cases, the pair portrays intricate relationships which closely resemble our real lives.

Many Twitter users felt that the mother-son relationships portrayed by the duo hit home. “One could actually write a thesis on Fawad Khan’s characters and their relationship with their mothers," one user wrote. “Kapoor and sons queer son and ‘my perfect child’ mother relationship hits home [sic]," another said.

Both Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah are capable of delivering understated yet dramatic performances. What do you think of their onscreen mother-son dynamics?

