Karan Johar-Kartik Aaryan Beef Over? Reddit Gets 'Dosti' Vibes as KJo Hypes Up 'Shehzada'

Karan Johar just showered praises on Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada’s trailer and the Internet is wondering if the rumoured beef between the director and the actor is finally coming to an end. The two appeared to have had a fallout over a recasting of Dostana 2. Kartik was supposed to star in the KJo directorial alongside Janhvi Kapoor and while he had already started shooting for it, Dharma Productions had released a statement saying the film would be recast. Later, when Kartik was asked if an incident like this can affect him, with no background in the film industry, the actor had said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)."

The rift between the two stars is thus an open secret for fans. So, when Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to praise the trailer, they were pleasantly surprised. “Masaale se bharpoor aur entertainment ka zabardast tadka! Congratulations to team Shehzada!!!" Karan wrote in his story. Kartik was also included among the people tagged.

“Its official guys!!!! Kartik aur KJo ki dosti ho gyi [sic]," was the verdict on Reddit.

After giving two back-to-back hits with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is back with Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada will see Kartik pack some solid punches as he takes on the role of an action hero. However, he doesn’t let go of his signature humour.

Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. In the movie, Manisha Koirala will also play Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen mother, reprising Tabu’s role from the original. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill.

