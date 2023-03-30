Kareena Kapoor Khan's Response to Space Question Goes Viral As Fans Call Her 'Unbothered Queen'

An old interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan is going viral where she can be seen answering a scientific question. In the video, a reporter can be heard asking the actress about a rocket being sent to Mars. He talks in pure Hindi and Kareena seems to be absolutely ‘clueless’ about it. She responds by saying, “Say again, I can’t understand. I will need a translator now. Say in english." On understanding the question, she says, “Very scientific. I also want to go to space. Meri bhi yahi icchaa hai. Mujhe bhi le chalo sath mein."

The video is from a promotional event for a brand. It has now been uploaded by Twitter user Fatima with the caption, “Rest of the actors/actresses: My politics needs to be 100% perfectly curated lest I be cancelled for any problematic/ignorant stance Meanwhile Bebo:"

Advertisement

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, it has garnered over 18K views. Many are impressed by the actress being so unfiltered and unbothered. “kareena Kapoor is an actress, an entertainer and one of the best in the world. Questioning her about Mars in a promotional event which seems to be of a shampoo only shows how desperately the questioner is trying to show off his oversmartness!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Bebo is the last real celebrity before filters (instagram and otherwise) took over the glam world."

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here