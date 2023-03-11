Kareena Kapoor Khan is drawing flak on Twitter after an old clip resurfaced, showing her refusing to label herself a feminist while being cheered on by Sonam Kapoor. During a press conference, Kareena was asked about her definition of feminism and if she was a feminist, to which she replied, “Well, I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I would say I’m a woman and above all, I’m a human being…"

Feminism encapsulates women’s struggle to attain equality in a male-dominated society. In essence, feminists are people who believe in the equality of men and women.

This is not the first time that either Kareena or Sonam have drawn flak for a verbal misfire. Recently, for instance, in an interview with News18, Kareena said that Laal Singh Chadha “is an elitist kind of classist film", which did not go down well with a section of the Internet. It all started after Kareena explained that since Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump is an American movie and a majority of the Indian audience hasn’t watched the original film yet.

