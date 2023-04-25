Kareena's 'Pregnancy' Monologue to Gloria Stuart's 'Titanic' Memories: Twitter's Top Movie Talks

Lights, camera, monologue! It’s the ultimate test for any actor: will they shine or fizzle out like a dud firework? But when they get it right, they can take us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions - from devastatingly terrific to riotously hilarious or inspiringly uplifting, all in one fell swoop. And yes, we have a never-ending list of unforgettable monologues to prove it! Amazon Prime recently asked users and viewers to spill the beans on their most unforgettable monologues from movies and TV shows, and let’s just say the responses were as endless as the credits of a Marvel movie.

The streaming giant took to their official Twitter handle to ask a burning question: “What movie or TV show monologue lives rent-free in your head?" And Twitter users certainly had a lot to say! The comment section was flooded with some of the most iconic speeches in cinematic history, from heart-wrenching tear-jerkers to side-splitting comedy gold.

One of the standout monologues on the never-ending list was Kareena Kapoor’s powerful performance in ‘Good Newwz.’ In this remarkable scene, Kapoor perfectly captured the emotional and physical journey of every pregnant mother. From her poignant line, “I wouldn’t affect you even if I gave them the baby," to her raw portrayal of the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth, this monologue hit us right in the feels.

Another monologue that made it to the list was the unforgettable scene from ‘Titanic’ where Gloria Stuart (Old Rose) immortalized Jack Dawson’s memory with her powerful words. As she reflected on their brief but life-changing time together, she spoke the iconic line, “Now you know there was a man named Jack Dawson, and that he saved me in every way that a person can be saved. I don’t even have a picture of him. He exists now only in my memory."

Indeed, the list was chock-full of classic film speeches that left a lasting impact on audiences, from Robin Williams’ ‘seize the day’ monologue in ‘Dead Poet’s Society’ to Anna Scott’s ‘I am just a girl’ speech in ‘Notting Hill.’ And it wasn’t just limited to films either – even TV shows like ‘Vampire Diaries’ made the cut with their own iconic monologue moments.

So, what is your favourite monologue of all time?

